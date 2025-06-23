Joyce Banda Says Malawi Needs a New Vision: “This Is Not About Power—It’s About Saving the Nation”

Former President of Malawi and People’s Party (PP) leader, Dr. Joyce Banda, has issued a powerful and sobering call to action: Malawi is at a crossroads, and the upcoming September 16, 2025 elections must be about fresh vision—not recycled politics.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd at Mtandire’s Chilimampunga Ground in Lilongwe on Sunday, Banda declared that Malawi is sinking under poor leadership, staggering debt, and toxic politics. “Malawians have lost hope,” she said. “Debt is choking us. Leadership is failing. And politics full of insults are taking us nowhere.”

She called on voters to use the election as a reset button. “This election is a fresh opportunity for Malawians to fix what’s broken. We cannot continue like this.”

Banda—who led Malawi from 2012 to 2014—pledged practical, urgent reforms under a PP government. She promised that under her leadership:

There will be no fuel shortages

Secondary school education will be free

The youth will have access to quality education and skills development

Women will be empowered economically through training in soap-making, sugar processing, and small-scale enterprise

“Young people are brilliant,” Banda said. “They just need access to opportunities. If we equip them, they can help drive this nation forward.”

She also took time to highlight her work through the Joyce Banda Foundation, which she said is helping women learn practical business skills to improve family livelihoods. “If we are serious about national development, we must empower women. No country moves forward while leaving its mothers behind.”

The former president also called on traditional leaders to take an active role in youth and women’s development, insisting that the time for ceremonial leadership is over. “Chiefs must rise to the challenge and lead development in their communities,” she added.

But Banda was also clear: Her motivation is not power. “I’m not seeking position for the sake of position. I am here because I want to see Malawi change. That is the only reason I am running again.”

Her campaign director, Chris Daza, dismissed any connection between Banda and the infamous cashgate scandal, saying: “The files are there. Joyce Banda is not implicated in any way. These are lies meant to destroy her image.”

Daza added that Banda led Malawi out of deep crisis once—and she can do it again. “She delivered in just two years. Imagine what she could do with a full term. Joyce Banda is the only hope to save this country.”

Party Secretary General Ben Chakhame reinforced the PP’s commitment to youth inclusion, saying young people are demanding a voice in leadership—and under Banda’s leadership, they will get it.

Meanwhile, reports indicate the People’s Party continues to attract new members from other parties, adding momentum to Banda’s growing comeback campaign.

As the clock ticks down to the 2025 general elections, one message from Joyce Banda rings louder than ever: Malawi cannot afford business as usual. It’s time for new leadership with bold solutions—and for Banda, that time is now.

