Chihana  should forget about returning to Parliament — Jappie

Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango has urged people of Rumphi to vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 Tripartite Elections and that legislator Enock Chihana of Aford should forget about returning his seat in Rumphi Central constituency.

Mhango, who is also DPP Treasurer General, made the call at Chankhomi Community Day Secondary School during a public meeting.

He said DPP has a sound track record for development in the district, hence the need for the people to retain it in power.

Mhango cited construction of Njakwa-Livingstonia road, Rumphi Stadium, Rumphi TTC and Rumphi-Chitipa road among major developments in the district by the DPP.

“President Peter Mutharika is a visionary leader who can continue transforming the district by bringing more developments if DPP wins 2019 Tripartite Elections,” the Minister explained.

He said Rumphi Central Constituency, whose MP is Chihana of Aford, would next year be won by DPP because people are now development conscious.

“DPP has decorated the district with numerous development project that’s why we will win in all constituencies,” Mhango said.

Regional Governor for North, Kenneth Sanga said Rumphi Central Constituency has benefited from numerous developments under DPP; though the constituency has opposition MP.

“Rumphi Central Constituency is in the hands of Aford’s, Enoch Chihana but most development projects have been delivered by DPP administration. We know for sure this time around all the four parliamentary seats here in Rumphi will be won by DPP,” he added.

Senior Group Village Headman Chikalamba Gondwe thanked the DPP government for the developments saying many problems are now history.

He thanked the minister for commissioning construction of Mawerewere Bridge on the day.

