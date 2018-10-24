Police brutality, bribes hit Dowa: Heads must roll, demand chiefs

Just a day after the police arrested their own at at Chesepo Police Unit in Dowa, more people are coming up to claim brutality and bribes by police officers deployed at the unit.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) was in the area on an investigative mission after reports that the police went to the village of the girl to intimidate, harass and bully her into withdrawing her claims that she was raped by a police officer.

A father to an 18-year-old student said his son was arrested on October 10 by the officers at the post for posting a face book post which suggested a police officer raped the 14-year-old girl.

“The officers stabbed my son in the back and told us to pay K500, 000 for defaming the police. I didn’t have the money so I paid K35, 000 to bail him out so that he should go to school,” said the father.

He said after getting the money, the officers released him.

A 25 year old man and a 22 year old woman told the commission they paid K10, 000 and K5, 000 respectively on different times to secure bail, saying the police insisted they pay the money if they were to be released from custody.

MHRC officials told the people that bail was free.

Traditional leaders unanimously agreed that all police officers at the unit be transferred.

Meanwhile, MHRC says it is set to independently prosecute a case involving a police officer who defiled a 14-year-old girl while on remand at Chesepo Police Unit.

MHRC executive secretary David Nungu said the commission, police and Malawi Law Society (MLS) have since formed an independent panel to investigate the matter and find credible evidence to be used during prosecution.

Various organisations including MLS, Women Lawyers Association of Malawi, YouthNet and Counselling, Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance and Eye of the Child have shown interest in taking up the case.

