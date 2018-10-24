E-Drizzy seeks God’s intervention in ‘Ndioneni’ song

In his 2018 maiden project ‘Ndioneni’, Lilongwe based rapper E-Drizzy invokes God to intervene as things get tough in life.

‘Ndioneni’ is also a song which preaches hope and the spirit of hard work.

“The song talks about basic life issues like someone who has been working hard but things are still not getting better so you are asking for God’s blessings to succeed,” E-Drizzy said in an interview.

He added: “The song talks about not giving up or just waiting for people’s hand outs but work for yourself so that when people help you they should only come in to push you through and succeed on the hard work regardless of the hustle.”

‘Ndioneni” features gospel artist Emmanuel (EmmQ) and was produced by Chance aka Mwanie.

Commenting on future plans, he revealed: “Right now I’m still trying to build a good fan base so I’m planning to release an EP this month end. I have already worked on new projects with Blage and I’m currently completing the planned compilation of the EP.”

Born on 9 August 1990, real name Ernest Makombe, E-Drizzy is the 5th member from a family of 6 children.

According to the rapper, the name E-Drizzy is a combination made from the first letter of his real name Ernest and his childhood name Dilizani.

His first studio project was recorded in 2014 at Dj Sley’s Chit-Chat Records which he worked with Krazy G on a song titled ‘Money and Paper’.

He has also worked with various artists like Gwamba, BFB, Ladypace, Martse and Kelly Kay just to mention a few.

