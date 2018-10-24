UTM official accuses DPP of practising medieval politics for sponsoring mercenaries

United Transformation Movement (UTM) officials are accusing the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of practicing medieval politics after the ruling party sponsorship of some pro-government activists to protest against vice president Saulos Chilima.

The pro-government civil society organisations under the banner Joint Civil Society Platform on Governance have reportedly received K28 million for a number of activities from Thursday to force Chilima step down as State vice president.

The chairman of the platform Fyson Chozi said on Thursday, the CSOs will meet donors and members of parliament, then make protest matches before making vigils.

But UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga has described the sponsorship of the pro-government activists by the DPP against Chilima as medieval politics.

“We are not going to be intimidated by this. This is medieval politics which has no political space in this era. Malawians cannot be taken for a ride,” said Malunga.

He said Chilima, who is also the president of UTM will not resign from the Constitutional officie until May 21 2019 when elections are due.

The DPP wants Chilima to resign saying he resigned from the party therefore he can no longer be vice president but Chilima says the law allows him to stay in power until the next elections.

In 2005, former president and founder of DPP Bingu wa Mutharika also voluntarily dumped the United Democratic Front (UDF) which sponsored his presidential ticket in the 2004 General Elections and formed DPP. However, he did not resign as Head of State. His vice-president then, Cassim Chilumpha, remained UDF.

Immediate past president Joyce Banda also formed People’s Party (PP) in 2011 after being expelled from DPP, but continued to serve as vice-president.

