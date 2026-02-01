Chihana to attend burial of former NBM employee Webster Kaung

Malawi Second Vice President Enock Kanzingeni Chihana will tomorrow, Monday, 2nd February 2026, attend the funeral and burial ceremony of the late Webstar Khwima Kaunga at Chizobe Village, Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba district.

Press Officer in the Office of the Second Vice President, Davie Gadama, confirmed the development in an interview on Sunday afternoon, stating that late Khwima Kaunga was a personal friend of Chihana.

Kaunga, who passed away on Thursday, 30th January 2026 at Uromed Clinic in Lilongwe, was working as a Senior Manger (Agribusiness Department) at the National Bank of Malawi.

Gadama said Chihana is expected to arrive at the venue of the funeral and burial at 10:00 in the morning.

Meanwhile, NBM plc has said it will remember its fallen Senior Manager (Agribusiness) Webster Kaunga as a committed individual who contributed to the growth of the institution.

A statement from the bank says the late Kaunga demonstrated dedication and passion for his work; hence, he has left a lasting legacy.

“Webster joined the bank in 2010 and his exemplary leadership, dedication and firm commitment to our institution have left a lasting legacy on us all. Our thoughts are with the Kaunga family and loved ones during this difficult time,” says the statement.

