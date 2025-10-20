Chihana to Be Sworn In as Second Vice President Tomorrow

All eyes will be on Sanjika Palace in Blantyre tomorrow as Enock Kanzingeni Chihana, President of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), is set to be sworn in as Second Vice President of the Republic of Malawi.

The ceremony, confirmed by Chief Secretary to the Government Dr. Justin Saidi, will also see two other key figures take their oaths of office — George Partridge, newly appointed Minister of Industrialization, Business, Trade and Tourism, and Roza Fatch Mbilizi, who assumes the role of Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

Chihana’s appointment follows weeks of intense political speculation and behind-the-scenes negotiations within the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-AFORD alliance, which has recently faced turbulence over disagreements regarding the coalition’s power-sharing deal.

Born into one of Malawi’s most iconic political families, Chihana carries the legacy of his late father, Chakufwa Tom Chihana — the founding president of AFORD and a key architect of Malawi’s multiparty democracy in the early 1990s. His ascension to the vice presidency marks a new chapter for AFORD, a party that has long struggled to reclaim national prominence since its heyday in the Bakili Muluzi administration.

Analysts say the appointment could help stabilize relations between the DPP and AFORD after recent tensions, as AFORD accused the DPP of breaching parts of their coalition agreement. Political observers believe tomorrow’s ceremony will be closely watched for signs of reconciliation or renewed discord within the alliance.

Meanwhile, Partridge — a respected economist — is expected to spearhead government efforts to drive industrial growth, boost trade, and attract investment. Roza Fatch Mbilizi’s appointment to the agriculture portfolio comes at a crucial time as Malawi grapples with food security challenges and seeks to restore credibility in fertilizer procurement following past scandals.

The swearing-in ceremony at Sanjika Palace is expected to draw senior government officials, diplomats, and party leaders, as the Mutharika administration continues to consolidate its leadership team ahead of the 2025 general elections.

