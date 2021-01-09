Chihana wants to meet Chakwera over poor selection of students to public secondary schools

January 9, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana says he has engaged President Lazarus Chakwera over the poor selection of students to public secondary schools during the primary school leaving certificate results.

Chihana:  Aford wants government action on the concerns that have come from the general public on the inequalities of selection criteria to national secondary schools

Chihana says in a statement that he has engaged Chakwera on the issue regarding selection of Standard 8 learners to various government secondary schools.

“The AFORD president is requesting all  AFORD members and all concerned Malawians to have patience as we all wait for action to be taken by government on the concerns that have come from the general public on the inequalities of selection criteria to national secondary schools,” says a statement from his personal assistant, David  Katete.

Recently,  Ministry of Education in conjunction with Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) released the 2020 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination results, with only 37.7 percent of deserving learners selected to public secondary schools.

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje said government needs about K2.85 trillion to significantly alleviate the secondary school space challenges that is depriving learners of their right to education.

To double the transition rate from 37.73 percent to 76 percent,  she said the country needs 949 new secondary schools which translates to 11 388 classrooms and 5 694 classroom blocks. Each school is estimated to cost K13 billion, meaning government will have to spend K2.85 trillion.

She explained that the 250 United States Agency for International Development-supported secondary schools will create 1 000 classrooms by 2023. Currently, 44 of these schools have been completed and by the end of  2021, an additional 40 schools will be completed.

Nyoni
Nyoni
2 hours ago

Atumbuka kuzikonda.. Bingu was right this country needs quota system at all levels.iyaaa wakwithu wakwithu paliponse. Uchindele

0
Reply
jekeseni
jekeseni
2 hours ago

So these people were actually beneficiaries of the quota system after all. Today the truth has been exposed, yet they cry foul again.

1
Reply
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
3 hours ago

Let’s be honest here, this tendency of northerners of always putting everything about them is now becoming irritating, what is so special about this region, are you telling me that those Mughoghos, Msowoyas, Gondwes, Kaluaa, etc selected from the South and Centre are not northerners? This is now becoming an insult to the rest of tribes here in Malawi. What makes you so special that everything should just be about you? This really shows how selfish northerners are, tukwanani bola ndanena, we have tolerated this nonsense for so long now!!

1
Reply
Ingwenyama
Ingwenyama
4 hours ago

We thought mcp hated quota system alas we were deceived. How can the party which introduced quota ever think about reducing or removing the system? Northerners must unite and have own party, if not will continue being used and abused by other regions who want to take power. Its sad that the beloved chilima has gone quiet when northerners continue to be sidelined and refused a reasonable share of national cake.

-3
Reply
Mulopwana
Mulopwana
4 hours ago
Reply to  Ingwenyama

Mwanamatu apa

3
Reply
Chiswa B
Chiswa B
3 hours ago
Reply to  Ingwenyama

Kodi ambwenumbwenu mmaganiza bwanji

1
Reply
Segwe
Segwe
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ingwenyama

True northerners kugwilitsidwa ntchito ngati condom

0
Reply
Welensike
Welensike
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ingwenyama

This is not quota system. Anawo aposedwa basi. Maybe what you should be fighting for is the increase of secondary schools nationwide basi.

1
Reply
benty smart
benty smart
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ingwenyama

read the story not heading, before commenting

0
Reply
Good riddance
Good riddance
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ingwenyama

Ingwenyama don’t expose your ignorance here. This story has been hijacked by misinformation. How many northeners actually stay in the north? Aren’t there northeners in the south and centre as well who wrote exams in those regions?

0
Reply
