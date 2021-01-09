Chihana wants to meet Chakwera over poor selection of students to public secondary schools
Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enoch Chihana says he has engaged President Lazarus Chakwera over the poor selection of students to public secondary schools during the primary school leaving certificate results.
Chihana says in a statement that he has engaged Chakwera on the issue regarding selection of Standard 8 learners to various government secondary schools.
“The AFORD president is requesting all AFORD members and all concerned Malawians to have patience as we all wait for action to be taken by government on the concerns that have come from the general public on the inequalities of selection criteria to national secondary schools,” says a statement from his personal assistant, David Katete.
Recently, Ministry of Education in conjunction with Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) released the 2020 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examination results, with only 37.7 percent of deserving learners selected to public secondary schools.
Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje said government needs about K2.85 trillion to significantly alleviate the secondary school space challenges that is depriving learners of their right to education.
To double the transition rate from 37.73 percent to 76 percent, she said the country needs 949 new secondary schools which translates to 11 388 classrooms and 5 694 classroom blocks. Each school is estimated to cost K13 billion, meaning government will have to spend K2.85 trillion.
She explained that the 250 United States Agency for International Development-supported secondary schools will create 1 000 classrooms by 2023. Currently, 44 of these schools have been completed and by the end of 2021, an additional 40 schools will be completed.
Atumbuka kuzikonda.. Bingu was right this country needs quota system at all levels.iyaaa wakwithu wakwithu paliponse. Uchindele
So these people were actually beneficiaries of the quota system after all. Today the truth has been exposed, yet they cry foul again.
Let’s be honest here, this tendency of northerners of always putting everything about them is now becoming irritating, what is so special about this region, are you telling me that those Mughoghos, Msowoyas, Gondwes, Kaluaa, etc selected from the South and Centre are not northerners? This is now becoming an insult to the rest of tribes here in Malawi. What makes you so special that everything should just be about you? This really shows how selfish northerners are, tukwanani bola ndanena, we have tolerated this nonsense for so long now!!
We thought mcp hated quota system alas we were deceived. How can the party which introduced quota ever think about reducing or removing the system? Northerners must unite and have own party, if not will continue being used and abused by other regions who want to take power. Its sad that the beloved chilima has gone quiet when northerners continue to be sidelined and refused a reasonable share of national cake.
True northerners kugwilitsidwa ntchito ngati condom
This is not quota system. Anawo aposedwa basi. Maybe what you should be fighting for is the increase of secondary schools nationwide basi.
read the story not heading, before commenting
Ingwenyama don’t expose your ignorance here. This story has been hijacked by misinformation. How many northeners actually stay in the north? Aren’t there northeners in the south and centre as well who wrote exams in those regions?