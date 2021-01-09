Kamuzu Central Hospital supplied with additional oxygen cylinders

Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) has been supplied with additional oxygen cylinders to support in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

This follows a critical shortage of the same as most cylinders available were dedicated to Covid-19 patients who are coming to the facility enmasse.

This disadvantaged other patients requiring oxygen.

But health spokesperson, Joshua Malango, says the problem has now been resolved with the arrival of at least 60 extra oxygen cylinders.

He said the demand for oxygen has been high since Covid-19 patients started increasing.

KCH has an oxygen plant but was failing to provide the service due to limited cylinders.

On Friday, Principal Secretary for Ministry of Homeland Security Kennedy Nkhoma said minibus operators and others in the transport service have to observe the carrying capacity that was put in place.

Nkhoma said the fuel hike should not be an excuse to risk people’s lives.

He has since said the two ministries assigned in enforcement will engage minibus operators to adhere to the measures and see how best they can resolve their concerns.

Minister of Health Khumbize Chiponda has expressed worry over rising cases of Covid-19 which are putting pressure on health facilities.

Chiponda says the country has exhausted 50 percent of space in isolation facilities.

However, she says Malawians should not panic as the country has enough test kits that can run for two to three months.

She has also said more test kits will be sourced.

She says the country will also open more testing centers.

The Minister has also said the country will start enforcing the measures that had been put in place to protect the public.

The Taskforce has also engaged Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Homeland Security to help in enforcing measures that were gazzeted to control further spread of Covid-19. Mandatory wearing of masks, closing of bars at 8pm and others.

