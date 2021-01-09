Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma laid to rest as Malawi grieves death of veteran broadcaster to Covid

Veteran broadcaster and legendary musician Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma has been laid to rest this afternoon after she succumbed to Covid-19 in the morning.

Tributes keep on coming for the versatile broadcaster who inspired many young broadcasters.

She has been laid to rest at Chinsapo in Lilongwe.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Malawi Chapte and Minister of Information Gospel Kadzako led journalists in the country in mourning for Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma, known for her excellent news reading on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS)where she worked as head of women and children desk.

Chidzanja Nkhoma made her name while working for taxpayer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC).

