DC tests positive for Covid-19, goes in isolation as Malawi cases surge

Chikhwawa District Commissioner Ali Phiri has become the first DC to test positive for Covid-19 and has since isolated imself in his official residence.

Phiri said that he has mild symptoms but will be out of office for 10 days.

He says in his absence, Director of Health Services Dr Stalin Zinkanda will be acting DC.

Meanwhile, health rights activists are challenging the law enforcement agencies to act tough on the mandatory wearing of face masks in order to effectively fight the Covid19 pandemic.

The Presidential Taskforce on Covid 19 yesterday announced a mandatory wearing of face masks pointing out that those breaking the law risk being arrested.

In the recent past, the public has shown laxity in following the preventive measures especially in crowded place.

Maziko Matemba of the Health and Rights Education Program said there is also need for awareness on the same.

This comes at a time when Saint Andrews High School officials have imposed a partial closure of the institution due to a confirmed case of Covid 19. Headteacher of St Andrews Primary School, David Marriot has confirmed the development.

This is the first school in the country that has been forced to close after a positive case of a student.

Marriot explained that the closure is for 14 days.

In the meantime, three Cabinet Ministers and a parliament official have advised the citizenry to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures following their testing positive for the coronavirus.

It comes as the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 is warning of a rise of infections as well as a new strain of the virus which is believed to be more deadly.

The second wave of the pandemic has hit Malawi also with both the ordinary citizens and public figures being diagnosed of the virus.

Latest cases are of two Cabinet members: Transport Minister, Mohammed Sidik Mia and his counterpart from the Local Government Ministry, Lingson Berekanyama.

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo is also in self-isolation after testing positive for the virus.

In a Facebook post, Kazombo reveals that he is physically strong and that his oxygen levels are normal.

Cases of the three public figures, come barely a week after another Cabinet member Ken Kandodo, who heads the Labour Ministry has just recovered from Covid-19.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!