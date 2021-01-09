Small scale Malawian business operators reschedule demos

January 9, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawian small scale business operators in Blantyre have rescheduled to next week protests against the influx of foreign nationals running illegal businesses in the commercity city.

Cdedi had demos in Lilongwe recently

Initially, the grouping along with the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives, were supposed to hold the protests on Friday in the commercial city.

According to Tennson Mulimbula, representative of the business operators in Blantyre said they have not been cleared yet by the city council to proceed with the demonstrations.

According to Mulimbula, the demonstrations are meant to show discontentment with the conduct by foreign nationals to run various businesses without legal requirements.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa says they expect to deliver their concerns next week.

Namiwa has also urged government to address the issues as the influx of foreign nationals is affecting indigenous Malawians running small and medium businesses.

Botolo la powder
Botolo la powder
2 hours ago

Waste of time …akuluakulu anzanu amapanga ma demo to influence the case..ndiye inu andale akutumaniwo akuwona ngati boma lingatengedweso pompano……mmmmm just wait 2025 basi muzavotele amene akutumaniwo mukazavotera inu muzizadyabe abwamnoni ojiya sakwera nawo

