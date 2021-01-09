Silver in 5-1 drubbing against struggling Moyale 

Silver Strikers Saturday moved second on the log table after 5-1 drubbing over struggling, Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League encounter played at water logged Silver Stadium in Area 47, Lilongwe.

Playing without supporters as part of Covid-19 measures where a gathering should not exceed 100 people, the encounter produced a thriller of free scoring game of six goals.

The Central Bankers have expressed their intent to challenge the title with back to back wins after silencing Mafco1-2 at Chitowe stadium in Dwangwa.

They have 16 points from eight games only short by a point to current league leaders, Red Lions now 17 points with the same number of games played.

The Kaning’ina Boys are struck in the relegation zone with five points from seven games and position number 14, have a mountain to climb if they are to survive the current on slot in the top flight league.

Moyale played the last 13 minutes of the game with 10 men when Suwedi Limbani was shown a red card by referee, Alfred Chilinda when the damaged was already done.

Silver Strikers nearly opened their scoring account just five minutes into the game when Duncan Nyoni blasted the ball over the bar with Moyale keeper, Olisi Nkhwazi and the visitors responded through captain Gastin Simkonda whose powerful shot was deflect for a corner kick.

Moyale went into the lead in the24th minutes when Silver’s left back; Mark Fodya miscleared the ball to Hassan Upindi who set Simkonda to place it home for an opener.

Six minutes later, Silver were on level term when Nyoni’s 15 metre volleyed went past Moyale keeper, Nkhwazi before kissing the up left before landing in an empty net.

The Bankers took a surprise lead when Moyale failed to the clear the lines from a floated corner kick when striker, Maxwell Phodo tapped a loosed ball from a rebound to make it 2-1.

Two minutes later, Stain Davie was on the score sheet for Silver to make it 3-1 after he nodded the ball over advancing Moyale keeper, Nkhwazi and this saw the two teams going for a break at 3-1 score line.

The second half, Moyale came in with fresh ideas, with Simkonda, Lloyd Njaliwa, Clifford Fukizi and Brown Magaga dominating play as the Bankers were applying defensive tactics.

Moyale made a change in 53rd minute when they brought Boi-Boi Chima and Khumbo Mhone for Lovemore Jere and Gift Nyando respectively.

With only four minutes on the pitch, Chima and Innocent Botomani failed to contain the speed of Davie who outpaced them for hit the net to claim his second goal of the day to make it 4-1.

Striker, Phodo made it 5-1, to claim second goal of the day after he was put through by Davie when he released a cracker beating Nkhwazi on near post.

Moyale made a third substation they pulled substitute, Chima for Catser Elemia when in the last six minutes Silver throw the services of Zebron Kalima, Chinsinsi Maonga and Misheck Malaisha for Thuso Paipi, Davie and Chikondi Kamanga.

“Should we still think that Moyale’s performance is coach’s fault? They played well, taking the lead but failing to secure it. They have conceded half unit goals at the end of the game,” Soccer analyst, Gabriel Moyo summed up.

He said Moyale need to get prepared for the tomorrow’s tough game against Civo and it would not be an easy one if they would play like this.

