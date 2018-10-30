Chikaonda no more: Malawi top economist died in US hospital

Top Malawian economist Dr Matthews Chikaonda has died at a California hospital in United States of America fter a long illness.
Family spokesperson Hyacinta Chikaonda has confirmed learning about the “devastating” news but said they will provide a statement on the funeral programme later.
His wife said she will remember Chikaonda as a “principled man” who loved his family and offered himself to “serve” the country with sense of patriotism.
Chikaonda is a former group chief executive officer at the dual-listed conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL) and also worked as governor of Reserve Bank of Malawi.
But prior to that he served as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) from August 1994.
In January 1995, he was appointed RBM Governor and served in the post until March 2000 when he was appointed Minister of Finance and Economic Planning under the Bakili Muluzi administration.
He is famous for his 10-point plan during his tenure as minister.
Chikaonda is known for his witty insights.
I hope he made ammends with his maker. Coz sakanatha kupepesa munthu mmodzi mmodzi pa yekha Malawi yonse , greedy and ruthless he was.
koma reporting leaving important info too much a shame eg : he hailed from, he is survived by, his age etc.
Let us bury our hatchets and escort him to rest well. Culturally, only eulogies befitting a statesman are required
Mbava zazikulu zadyera. Bob Marley said that money cannot buy life. Mukumva inu a Mulli ndi inu mukubera anthu osawuka a Zameer ndi Alamu Pumani Mwakula. You see now that a hospital in USA has failed. Please let’s invest in our hospitals here in Malawi. Kupita in business class nkumabwerako as cargo labelled as human waste. Cargo without value. Let’s help poor Malawians tikamapeza bwino osati kugawana K4 billion.
The guy openly hated MTL and promoted TNM yet TNM was MTL child, for this alone, i have hated this guy since then, MTL was owning TNM, when press wanted to buy MTL they only paid for MTL leaving its child TNM taken without any fees attached, what a day robbery it was, when that happened, he proved that the purpose of buying MTL was to get TNM and not MTL he then started implementing policies aimed at killing MTL and promoting TNM, i remember MTL also wanted to go GSM they had bought equipments in portugal to deploy that,… Read more »
nde tizikanva akunena zabwino zabwino ku funeral ko and yet here is a guy who have caused alot of misery pa flames pano…honestly this guy over rated…when all is said and done…tinzafa tonse basi… akapume basi. maybe in another life he shall do good
Chikaonda was a very bad person. As those who worked with him. Made lots of enemies but even a bad person has friends.
A chief Tribalist who hated northerners… any way every death is tragic. May his soul rest in peace.
He made a good decision to hate nepotistic northerners.
Akapume, he was part of the Bakili administration that sold state owned companies to the amwenye
R.I.P Bwana Chikaonda.
Very sad news