Chikaonda no more: Malawi top economist died in US hospital

Top Malawian economist Dr Matthews Chikaonda has died at a California hospital in United States of America fter a long illness.

Family spokesperson Hyacinta Chikaonda has confirmed learning about the “devastating” news but said they will provide a statement on the funeral programme later.

His wife said she will remember Chikaonda as a “principled man” who loved his family and offered himself to “serve” the country with sense of patriotism.

Chikaonda is a former group chief executive officer at the dual-listed conglomerate Press Corporation Limited (PCL) and also worked as governor of Reserve Bank of Malawi.

But prior to that he served as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) from August 1994.

In January 1995, he was appointed RBM Governor and served in the post until March 2000 when he was appointed Minister of Finance and Economic Planning under the Bakili Muluzi administration.

He is famous for his 10-point plan during his tenure as minister.

Chikaonda is known for his witty insights.

