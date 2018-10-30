UTM launches youth campaign network

October 30, 2018 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

United Transformation Movement (UTM) has introduced a wing called Youth Campaign Network to reach out to rural masses where its leader Vice-President Saulos Chilima cannot reach.

Youth attracted by job creation and empowerment policies of UTM

Its spokesman Christopher Mtonga said the network will reach out in hard-to-reach rural areas to give civic education to people about the embarrassing levels of corruption in government as well as nepotism.

“We will reach out everywhere with the UTM message and let voters know why we need a better Malawi with Chilima,” Mtonga said.

Chilima broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June this year

According to Mtonga, the UTM Youth Network comprises of people working in different sectors such as agriculture, education and health.

The UTM youth said they want to be responsible and patriotic to the country and not violent roughnecks like other parties youth arms.

Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

Group of drunkards kusowa chochita

20 minutes ago
mark
Guest
mark

DPP TEAM B ON THE MOVE….

1 hour ago
matela
Guest
matela

Go go go mafana go ena akuona ngati tikusewera azaziona tili mboma nduna za zaka 30 zikuonesa luso 2019

1 hour ago

