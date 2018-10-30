UTM launches youth campaign network

United Transformation Movement (UTM) has introduced a wing called Youth Campaign Network to reach out to rural masses where its leader Vice-President Saulos Chilima cannot reach.

Its spokesman Christopher Mtonga said the network will reach out in hard-to-reach rural areas to give civic education to people about the embarrassing levels of corruption in government as well as nepotism.

“We will reach out everywhere with the UTM message and let voters know why we need a better Malawi with Chilima,” Mtonga said.

Chilima broke ranks with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in June this year

According to Mtonga, the UTM Youth Network comprises of people working in different sectors such as agriculture, education and health.

The UTM youth said they want to be responsible and patriotic to the country and not violent roughnecks like other parties youth arms.

