Musician Andy Seko finds love, engages Mbumba

The scripture is clear ‘He who finds a wife finds what is good and he receives favor from the Lord’, and it is now obvious that Lilongwe based Gospel musician Andy Seko will swim in the same favor as he has finally engaged his sweetheart Mbumba Ulemu to prepare for the wedding.

The man behind the famous ‘Usova’ song engaged Mbumba on Saturday at Zomba Botanic Gardens.

Speaking during the engagement ceremony Seko told Nyasa Times that he will be a happiest man in the world and that he don’t regret marrying Mbumba, describing her as a woman who deserves nothing but the best from him.

“Since we started dating, I found Mbumba to be an extra-ordinary woman; she is a wonderful woman, very respectful and God fearing. Honestly, I have found real love in her and she should expect the best from me”, he said

Seko said they will soon announce the date for their wedding.

“I am just expecting for the greatest day in my life, preparations for our wedding are at an advanced stage, soon we will announce date and venue for our wedding. I will be a happiest man in the world to take Mbumba as my one and only, I am telling you she will not regret choosing me as her husband”, Said Seko.

On her part Mbumba also bragged to have found what she wanted in life describing Seko as a man who knows how to respect a woman despite that he is also loving and caring.

Andy Seko comes from Mpherekena Village in the area of traditional Authority Njolomole in Ntcheu District while Mbumba is from Chikanda Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District.

