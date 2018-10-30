NICO General donates K13.7m textbooks to Lilongwe schools

In a bid to helps upplement government efforts in the education sector, NICO General Insurance Company has donated assorted textbooks worth K13.7 million to three community day secondary schools (CDSS) in Lilongwe.

The three schools –Nambuma CDSS, Mtemambalame CDSS and Chikhutu CDSS –have a combined pupil enrollment of 800.

Making the donation, NICO General’s Chief Executive Officer, Donbell Mandala, said the insurance firm recognizes the importance of education as a key ingredient in uplifting the quality of life in the communities and the country as a whole.

“As a company, we are passionate about education and remain committed to supporting disadvantaged and underprivileged children in Malawi,” Mandala said.

He further remarked that NICO General believes that quality education offers a gateway to a better life and hoped that the books will empower the students to reach the greatest level of their potential.

Mandala then appealed to the students and teachers to take a leading role in taking care of the books donated to ensure that future generations also stand to benefit.

On receiving the books, Nambuma CDSS Head Teacher Often Gadabu, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiary schools, said NICO General was the first ever company to donate books to the school and was grateful for the gesture.

“This donation will go a long wayassisting both the students and teachers achieve the goal of passing examinations with flying colours,” remarked Gadabu.

He further stated that the donation will contribute not only to Nambuma’s development and the catchment area, but also bring development through the learned citizens.

