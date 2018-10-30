Malawian Angle Dimension’s Khusa App nominated for World Summit Awards

One of the local growing firms, Angle Dimension, says its Khusa Village Savings Application has a chance to win an award after earning a nomination ahead of this year’s World Summit Awards.

The World Summit Awards will be held later in November in Accra, Ghana and according to world summit awards website Khusa was nominated as best national digital solution for Malawi.

Angle Dimension, Chief Technology Officer, Henry Alfred Sauzande, said the nomination means a lot as Khusa being a mobile application allows groups to save and access group loans through the creation of digital wallets.

“Khusa also allows groups to keep track of their group savings and loans unlike the manual process of managing savings groups. The application allows group members to push and pull funds to their group via mobile money and bank wallets,” he said.

Sauzande said Khusa is helping community savings groups to reduce some of the risk connected with them handling the hard cash during their monthly gathering by using available digital payment platforms to sendmoney to their group and receive money.

He added that Khusa is available on google playstore and can be downloaded after registering and signing up.

World Summit Awards, Network Development and Communications, Manuela Wagner in a press release, said the World Summit Awards are a global initiative selecting digital innovation making positive impact on society.

“With this nomination in the Category Inclusion and Empowerment Khusa qualifies for evaluation among over 400 international projects by the WSA Jury 2018,” said Wagner.

