Chilumpha tells Ansah to resign, says Malawia Electoral Commission credibility damaged

Former vice president Dr Cassim Chilumpha has told Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign to protect her credibility after a crucial biometric voter registration kit was lost and found in Mozambique.

Chilumpha, who leads the newly-formed political party, Assembly for Development and Democracy (ADD), said Malawians have lost trust in MEC, saying the composition of the commissioners at the pollster leaves a lot to be desired.

“The commissioners who have been commenting on the issue are DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) appointees [Jean Mathanga and Moffat Banda]. They have been in parastatal boards of various state companies,” said Chilumpha.

He said MEC should take the 2019 elections seriously, saying the current situation raises a lot of questions on the credibility of the polls, doubting they will be free and fair.

“MEC is not in a position to hold free and fair elections, they are dented,” said the former vice president.

Chilumpha said the issue of MEC credibility was raised by the coalition of the tiny parties soon after.

Chilumpha faulted MEC because a majority of the commissioners were from the DPP and its alliance with United Democratic Front (UDF).

“Moreover, the chairperson of the commission is not only a DPP nominee, but has previously served as a member of the DPP government in the position of Attorney General. Not surprising, in its survey, the Afrobarometer found that two-thirds of Malawians polled do not trust MEC,” said Chilumpha.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa argued that the current commission was appointed in accordance with provision of the electoral laws.

Afrobarometre released research survey which shows that two-thirds of Malawians have lost trust in MEC.

He said the coalition invited Public Affairs Committee (PAC) to discuss the issue but Malawians never took the coalition concerns seriously.

