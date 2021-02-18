Chiku Nkosi battling for US modelling award to contribute towards Malawi’s Covid-19 fight

A Malawian based in US, Chiku Ngosi on Thursday garnered votes close to winning the Miss Jetset title and $50 000 ( K39 million) which she pledged to contribute the prize towards Malawi’s Covid-19 fight.

Nkosi was reportedly in the finals among 32 models from across the globe battling for award at the time going on line with this story.

She said her “greatest achievement” would be to win the competition with the hope of using the money to help Malawi Covid-19 response.

Nkosi said the only way to guarantee a win is if she gets the needed votes.

People were asked ti vote for Nkosi through the website miss.jetsetmag.com by clicking on her picture.

Apart from the monetary prize, Chiku Nkosi also stands a chance of walking in the footsteps of some of the big names in the entertainment industry by gracing Jetset Magazine’s cover.

The magazine annually runs the competition while raising money for the Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, a children’s cancer charity in US.

“Help us support this life-changing initiative by voting for your favourite model in this year’s Miss Jetset competition. It’s a cause that’s close to our hearts,” reads the organisers website https://miss.jetsetmag.com/browse/2021.

