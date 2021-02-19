Tay Grin partners UK-based philanthropist Pauline Long : To bail out Malawian youths

Hip-hop artist Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani, has partnered with Kenyan born UK-based humanitarian Pauline Long to help the youth of Malawi.

In fact, Malawi seems to have been one of Long’s favourite destinations with charity her organisation called Pauline Long Entrepreneurship Foundation (PLEF), which is now setting an office and having a strong team on the ground.

And to stamp authority of her goodwill for humanity in Malawi, Long recently donated 100 bags of 50kg maize each to 100 families.

The maize was distributed in Machinga District in Eastern Region by the PLEF Malawi team.

Excitingly, Long was moved by Malawian’s superstar Tay Grin’s drive to bring the youth together online at a time when the world is battling the Covid-19 pandemic to the platform dubbed Grin’s Fire Friday, which has proved very popular.

The two, who have been great friends for years decided that apart from bringing entertainment to the youth, they would also want to inspire them and support them practically.

In a statement Long said: “Tay Grin is a wonderful friend and I like what he does with the youth. He takes them up with him. So when I established You can Too movement, he came to mind first as the public figure to collaborate with.”

She said she believes Malawi’syouth have a huge potential to change the world.

“So I’m stepping in to do my bit with the support of a good friend, Tay,” she added.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Tay Grin said he is “proud to be appointed Youth Can Too movement”.

Long, through her movement, encourage the youth to explore greatness through talent and innovation.

She is passionate about seeing the youth flourish, she mentors several youth around the world as she believes all youth must make it, they must take on leadership in whatever field they choose to be in.

Tay Grin disclosed that during his Grin’s Fire Friday, is calling on the youth to give the best ideas of what they would like the movement to do for the youth in Malawi and the best three ideas will be awarded k100 000.

“We encourage other institutions, private sector and even the government to support our movement,” he said.

