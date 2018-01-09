Chikulamayembe ‘forgives’ Mutharika: DPP ask Tumbuka chiefs to thank Malawi leader for ‘favouring’ Rumphi in appointments

January 9, 2018 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 16 Comments

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi has said he has forgiven  President Peter Mutharika on  the fracas on September 30 2016 when members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wreaked havoc at the Gonapamuhanya ceremony and accepted to  lead a delegation of Rumphi chiefs to visit State House.

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi:  They didn’t know what they were doing

During the Gonapamuhanya ceremony, where the Tumbuka people commemorate the first Chikulamayembe named Gonapamuhanya because of his tendency to bask in the sun after eating, DPP youth cadets clad in their party attire, threw stones at opposition party leaders including Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera who attended the cultural ceremony at Bolero in Rumphi.

Chikulamyembe had demanded Mutharika to apologise to him eand the entire Tumbuka people with what happened.

But now Chikulamayembe said he has forgiven Mutharika and DPP.

“I have forgiven them because I assume they  did not know what they were doing,” the influential Tumbuka chief said.

He said after DPP campaign director Jappies Mhango, who is also Minister of Transport and Public Works, asked the Paramount Chief to lead Rumphi traditional leaders to Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe  to “go and thank the President” for appointing three people from Rumphi to senior positions in government.

Mhango said apart from him,  President Mutharika appointed other two sons of Rumphi in key government positions, mentioning DPP legal adviser and the country’s Attorney General Charles Mhango and  Lieutenant Genral Vincent Nundwe as Malawi Defence Force deputy commander responsible for operations.

“We are favoured in Rumphi,” said Mhango when hedonated a K12 million cold room to Rumphi District Hospital mortuary which he and Attorney General purchased.

“President Mutharika has trusted us with different positions… therefore we will  schedule for you chiefs to go and thank the President,” he said.

Chikulamayembe said he has no problem to go and meet Mutharika.

Muzandifuna
Guest
Muzandifuna
"I have forgiven them because I assume they did not know what they were doing,"….. this is 2018 stupid influential Tumbuka chief. Where have you been? No wonder we are left behind in all aspects of life. How can such thinking be coming from a person of influence on a people…. Your lucky my grandpa Chaka Zulu didn't kill you last time. This time you will die with your stupidity and selfishness. Are the people who got injured going to eat your forgiveness??? Why not forgive all the people sitting in jails across the country then.???? I am sure that… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 22 minutes ago
7777999
Guest
7777999
The nature of our politics demands this kind of behaviour. We will always bow down to politicians. We Malawians are so obsessed with politians to the extent that we can do anything stupid to please . Rumphi clears the lies that dpp favours the south. Let's call a spade a spade. Dpp has distributed positions to all regions. Dpp is doing development in all regions. But because of myopic thinking it is difficult for people to acknowledge this. It could also be that people are just tired of dpp otherwise the party is doing it's best to improve the life… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 7 minutes ago
che nnungu
Guest
che nnungu

Useless chief

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 26 minutes ago
kanchenga
Guest
kanchenga

I believe that forgiveness is a noble mark and thank the paramount chief for forgiving those foolish citizens. But thanking the president for appointing able people in position is indeed unwise. So chief are you going to thank him for those clever youth who can't go to university because of quota system. ba Tumbuka ni vindere nadi mwe . Imwe wa organizing committee ya mwambo ula mwazyomera thena kuti wa chief walute.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 28 minutes ago
Odala
Guest
Odala

barya wekha a themba. tawakuvota tindarye. Vimbundi vyanjira kwa wa Themba kwakhora

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 21 minutes ago
simeon
Guest
simeon

Kkkkk zoona umphayi umapatsa uchitsiru,kwatsa akugedani inuyo wawa ngati mukuona kt akukonderani.Mtumbuka sadzatheka basi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 43 minutes ago
Dipipi wa Yudiefu
Guest
Dipipi wa Yudiefu

I am not proud of being a Malawian anymore, presidents fools and thieves, members of parliament fools and thieves, traditional chiefs fools and thieves. We have allowed the destiny if our country to be controlled by political fools and thieves no wonder every known thief wants to be a politicians. Musicians, footballers, men of God and even the elites, lecturers are going to politics. I don't know what I will do because I vowed never to be a politician.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 8 minutes ago
Akuloya
Guest
Akuloya

Why thanking the president for performing his duties?.He was chosen to do that,and he needs to do more,cause nothing has changed in Malawi,things are getting worse.He is one of underperforming presidents in the world

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 24 minutes ago
mjiba
Guest
mjiba

Ha ha ha the coldroom has been bought by Jappie and Charles using their own personal money I suppose?? Now the paramount Chief must go and thank the President for favouring Rumphi with senior govt appointments?? kkk musatisekese anthu wakukaya. Eish Nigowokeleni but this is pure THIS

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 35 minutes ago
Fred MWATHENGERE
Guest
Fred MWATHENGERE

This is preposterous. Why should the Paramount Chief be subjected to such ridicule. And when did it start that Chiefs are obliged to thank the appointing officer when one of the people from their area of jurisdiction is appointed to a public office? Even under the one party rule this was not happening. IT IS STRANGE. By the way, even if the appointing authority is to be thanked, it is the people appointed to such positions that should be prostrating in reverence to the benevolent person who appointed them. This is sorry state.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 53 minutes ago

