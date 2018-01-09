Chikulamayembe ‘forgives’ Mutharika: DPP ask Tumbuka chiefs to thank Malawi leader for ‘favouring’ Rumphi in appointments

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi has said he has forgiven President Peter Mutharika on the fracas on September 30 2016 when members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wreaked havoc at the Gonapamuhanya ceremony and accepted to lead a delegation of Rumphi chiefs to visit State House.
During the Gonapamuhanya ceremony, where the Tumbuka people commemorate the first Chikulamayembe named Gonapamuhanya because of his tendency to bask in the sun after eating, DPP youth cadets clad in their party attire, threw stones at opposition party leaders including Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera who attended the cultural ceremony at Bolero in Rumphi.
Chikulamyembe had demanded Mutharika to apologise to him eand the entire Tumbuka people with what happened.
But now Chikulamayembe said he has forgiven Mutharika and DPP.
“I have forgiven them because I assume they did not know what they were doing,” the influential Tumbuka chief said.
He said after DPP campaign director Jappies Mhango, who is also Minister of Transport and Public Works, asked the Paramount Chief to lead Rumphi traditional leaders to Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe to “go and thank the President” for appointing three people from Rumphi to senior positions in government.
Mhango said apart from him, President Mutharika appointed other two sons of Rumphi in key government positions, mentioning DPP legal adviser and the country’s Attorney General Charles Mhango and Lieutenant Genral Vincent Nundwe as Malawi Defence Force deputy commander responsible for operations.
“We are favoured in Rumphi,” said Mhango when hedonated a K12 million cold room to Rumphi District Hospital mortuary which he and Attorney General purchased.
“President Mutharika has trusted us with different positions… therefore we will schedule for you chiefs to go and thank the President,” he said.
Chikulamayembe said he has no problem to go and meet Mutharika.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
16 Comments on "Chikulamayembe ‘forgives’ Mutharika: DPP ask Tumbuka chiefs to thank Malawi leader for ‘favouring’ Rumphi in appointments"
Useless chief
I believe that forgiveness is a noble mark and thank the paramount chief for forgiving those foolish citizens. But thanking the president for appointing able people in position is indeed unwise. So chief are you going to thank him for those clever youth who can’t go to university because of quota system. ba Tumbuka ni vindere nadi mwe . Imwe wa organizing committee ya mwambo ula mwazyomera thena kuti wa chief walute.
barya wekha a themba. tawakuvota tindarye. Vimbundi vyanjira kwa wa Themba kwakhora
Kkkkk zoona umphayi umapatsa uchitsiru,kwatsa akugedani inuyo wawa ngati mukuona kt akukonderani.Mtumbuka sadzatheka basi.
I am not proud of being a Malawian anymore, presidents fools and thieves, members of parliament fools and thieves, traditional chiefs fools and thieves. We have allowed the destiny if our country to be controlled by political fools and thieves no wonder every known thief wants to be a politicians. Musicians, footballers, men of God and even the elites, lecturers are going to politics. I don’t know what I will do because I vowed never to be a politician.
Why thanking the president for performing his duties?.He was chosen to do that,and he needs to do more,cause nothing has changed in Malawi,things are getting worse.He is one of underperforming presidents in the world
Ha ha ha the coldroom has been bought by Jappie and Charles using their own personal money I suppose?? Now the paramount Chief must go and thank the President for favouring Rumphi with senior govt appointments?? kkk musatisekese anthu wakukaya. Eish Nigowokeleni but this is pure THIS
This is preposterous. Why should the Paramount Chief be subjected to such ridicule. And when did it start that Chiefs are obliged to thank the appointing officer when one of the people from their area of jurisdiction is appointed to a public office? Even under the one party rule this was not happening. IT IS STRANGE. By the way, even if the appointing authority is to be thanked, it is the people appointed to such positions that should be prostrating in reverence to the benevolent person who appointed them. This is sorry state.