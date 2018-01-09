Chikulamayembe ‘forgives’ Mutharika: DPP ask Tumbuka chiefs to thank Malawi leader for ‘favouring’ Rumphi in appointments

Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi has said he has forgiven President Peter Mutharika on the fracas on September 30 2016 when members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wreaked havoc at the Gonapamuhanya ceremony and accepted to lead a delegation of Rumphi chiefs to visit State House.

During the Gonapamuhanya ceremony, where the Tumbuka people commemorate the first Chikulamayembe named Gonapamuhanya because of his tendency to bask in the sun after eating, DPP youth cadets clad in their party attire, threw stones at opposition party leaders including Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera who attended the cultural ceremony at Bolero in Rumphi.

Chikulamyembe had demanded Mutharika to apologise to him eand the entire Tumbuka people with what happened.

But now Chikulamayembe said he has forgiven Mutharika and DPP.

“I have forgiven them because I assume they did not know what they were doing,” the influential Tumbuka chief said.

He said after DPP campaign director Jappies Mhango, who is also Minister of Transport and Public Works, asked the Paramount Chief to lead Rumphi traditional leaders to Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe to “go and thank the President” for appointing three people from Rumphi to senior positions in government.

Mhango said apart from him, President Mutharika appointed other two sons of Rumphi in key government positions, mentioning DPP legal adviser and the country’s Attorney General Charles Mhango and Lieutenant Genral Vincent Nundwe as Malawi Defence Force deputy commander responsible for operations.

“We are favoured in Rumphi,” said Mhango when hedonated a K12 million cold room to Rumphi District Hospital mortuary which he and Attorney General purchased.

“President Mutharika has trusted us with different positions… therefore we will schedule for you chiefs to go and thank the President,” he said.

Chikulamayembe said he has no problem to go and meet Mutharika.

