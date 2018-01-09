Bullets want to sign Deco Nyemera from Mzuni FC

Nyasa Big Bullets will make an attempt to sign Lazarus ‘Deco’ Nyemera from Mzuni FC before the season kicks off, the player has confirmed.

Nyemera, former Silver Strikers player, is one of the most sought-after talents in the domestic league.

He scored four league goals in the last season.

The player, who was released by Silver in 2016, said Bullets interest is at an early stage and no deal has been agreed.

“We are still discussing,” he said. “They are really interested and they want to sign me, that’s all I can say.”

Bullets secretary general Albert Chigoga also said they are making efforts to tempt Nyemera to the People’s Team.

He said Bullets are hopeful that they could potentially complete a deal this month.

