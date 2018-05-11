Chikwawa DHO blamed for having no drugs, groves

Patients at Chikwawa District Hospital have expressed disappointment over the lack of medicine at the facility.

Speaking in an interview , one of the patients at the hospital who choose to be anonymous said she has been admitted to the hospital for the past three days but she had only received drugs once.

“The doctors are just passing by me; they are not helping me. I am now told to buy the prescribed medicine from the pharmacy because there is no medicine here. And the challenge with me is on how I can get money to buy the medicine,” she said.

In a separate interview, one of the nurses at the hospital (name withheld) said the hospital is lacking some of the basic operation tools which help them work properly.

“Most of the basic equipment like groves are scarce at the hospital. You find out that some wards have no groves so you have to ask around.

“Surprisingly, when we held the Labour Day and cleaned hospital premises, we saw that the groves and aprons were available but if you go in the wards they are not. We are just wondering how things are being run here,” he said.

Speaking in a separate interview with Mana, Chikwawa District Hospital Public Relations Officer, Settie Pirimita said the issue of drugs is a central issue.

“We are just at the receiving end because we do not buy our own medicines. We are allocated a specific amount of drugs and that is what we use. Currently the drugs are available at the hospital and the hospital is working all day helping out our fellow Malawians,” said Pirimita.

He however denied reports that the facility does not have necessities such as gloves and aprons.

“I have gone through all the important sections of the hospital like the maternity ward and theater. I have seen that these things are there. The hospital cannot work without groves. We make sure these things are readily available to all our staff,” said Pirimita.

Chikwawa District Hospital serves a population of over 500, 000 people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :