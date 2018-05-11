‘Ochewa Ofewa’ group on mission to support primary education

‘Ochewa Ofewa’; a Chewa socialite group in the country has embarked on a rare mission of promoting primary school education by helping needy pupils in order to reduce cases of school dropouts among primary students in the country.

Chairperson for Ochewa Ofewa Terry Kavalo said in an interview that their group is raising funds aimed at supporting primary school education after observing some challenges pupils in the country are facing.

“We noticed that some of the primary school children dropout of school due to lack of proper learning materials.

“As such, we thought it wise to soften our pockets and contribute something so that children may be able to study in better environments which will help in raising the standards of primary school education in Malawi,” said Kavalo.

Recently, the group visited Mphando primary school in Namitete, Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe where the group donated assorted items which included exercise books, shoes, ball pens, and school uniforms worth Mk400, 000.

The Chairperson also said that the group is targeting to reach out to more schools and help needy pupils particularly girls in order for them to go further with their education.

Kavalo revealed that Ochewa Ofewa intends to reach out to primary schools located in Chewa communities where Gule Wamkulu practice is high.

“In some primary schools in Chewa districts, some pupils get involved in Gule Wamkulu during school days which affect their education. But we also want to see Chewa children going on top with their education.

“So we want also to campaign in these primary schools so that children should stop indulging themselves in Gule Wamkulu during school days in order to reduce the number of school dropouts due to Gule Wamkulu practice,” he said.

Kavalo is optimistic that the initiative which Ochewa Ofewa has started would help promote primary education in the country and also make the learners become responsible citizens in the future.

The group which also currently exists as a WhatsApp group with 83 active members is sourcing its funds through monthly contributions of Mk1000 per member.

