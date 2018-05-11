MCP positions up for grabs: ‘Master Planner’ Zikhale favourite on strategic planning directorate

Delegates for the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention have started arriving in Lilongwe, and there is seemingly a flurry of feathers on people that are interested for different positions in the country’s longest serving party.

Most of the delegates that have arrived seem excited about the indaba, and the euphoria revolves around strategic positions.

One of the positions include that of Director of Strategic Planning in which strategist Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma is to battle it out with former cabinet minister Ken Kandodo Banda.

A horde of delegates that talked to Nyasa Times said they will rally behind Ng’oma for his “witty and clever” strategies that have helped in making sure the MCP convention takes place.

Andrew Kasalika, one of the delegates who is also contesting for the position of organising secretary, said Ng’oma has worked tirelessly.

“The MCP brand is a brand that is highly on demand. People have been helpless for a long time. DPP [Democratic Progressive Party] has used people that surround [Lazarus] Chakwera to bring confusion into the party, but they have failed because the president now understands what is happening,” said Kasalika.

He added: “It’s Zikhale [Ng’oma’s] strategies that have helped put MCP get back on track. He is the best candidate, and best support that the President can have as far as issues of strategy and policy direction for the party is concerned.”

According to other delegates who talked to Nyasa Times, Kandodo is not fit for the position because he is a “betrayer.”

Said one delegate who did not want to be mentioned: “He abandoned his uncle’s party [MCP] for DPP and then People’s Party (PP), and now he wants us to come back to the party because he is a political prostitute. He is not stable.”

More positions

Nyasa Times learnt that the positions of president and vice president will go un opposed.

Incumbent President of the party Lazarus Chakwera and Sidik Mia are standing for the presidency and vice presidency respectively.

Rhino Chiphiko and Cornelius Mwalwanda—former deputy minister of finance—are the hot candidates that are likely to battle it out for the position.

George Zulu and Amon Nkhata will contest for the position of national campaign director while longest serving Eisenhower Mkaka and Reverend Maurice Munthali are set to fight for the position of secretary general.

Patricia Mkanda is likely to be director of women affairs because, as we learnt from some delegates, Dorothy Chirambo has overstayed.

Moses Kunkuyu and Kondie Msungama are going to contest for the publicity secretary position.

Kondie Msungama said: “I am ready. I have been in this field for so long.”

