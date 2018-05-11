MHRC in naming, shaming of political violence perpetrators

Tax-funded human rights body, the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) says it will now start naming and shaming of political violence perpetrators following the usurge of the terror ahead of elections in 2019.

MHRC commissioner Bertha Sefu has said the recent behavior of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) youth cadets at parliament, the political intolerance in the ruling party and the divisions in Aford where there are two leaders is a cause of concern.

“This is a serious threat to our democracy, this is a serious threat to free, fair and credible elections,” said Sefu.

It is believed that Charles Mchacha, the DPP regional governor for the south organised the last Friday fracas at parliament which targetted DPP officials backing the vice president Saulos Chilima’s presidential candidacy.

Sefu said the naming and shaming of the organisers of violence would put them off.

“Next time they would know that MHRC would be after them,” she said.

Polls are due in 2019.

