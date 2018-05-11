Kaliwo tells MCP convention delegates go back home, says indaba illegal

Embattled Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Gustave Kaliwo is telling all delegates rushing to Lilongwe for a convention on Saturday to call off their trips, saying the indaba is illegal.

At a lone news conference in Blantyre on Friday, Kaliwo said the power to call for a party convention rests with him.

“The party constitution gives me powers to call for a convention and nobody else,” he said.

He said he would challenge the holding of the convention in court whether before or after the indaba.

Kaliwo further said that those organising the indaba risks losing their party positions, saying the party constitution says anyone who flouts the constitution should be removed from party positions.

In contrast, over 300 kilometres away, the convention organising chairman Augustine Chidzanja said those aspiring for the presidency and vice will pay K500000, secretary and treasurer general K250000, the rest K50000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :