Chikwawa hospital staff strike over lack of Covid-19 protective equipment

Health workers at Chikwawa District Hospital have started boycotting work, citing poor working conditions and lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

The health workers on Wednesday conducted peaceful demonstrations to deliver their petition to Chikwawa District Council.

In a petition to the District Commissioner (DC), the health workers outlined a number of issues in relation to their safety amid Covid-19.

They warned never to return to work until their demands are met, saying: “We can’t continue risking our lives performing normal duties for fear of contracting the virus and we won’t go back to work if no tangible decision is reached.”

“We have a huge responsibility of ensuring that our patients are safe. We also need the same safety. On top of that, the work we are doing around Covid-19 needs some risk allowances which we are asking all those concerned to consider this is done,” said a representative of the grouping who asked for anonymity.

The workers claim to have engaged the District Health Management Team but said all they had in return were threats which prompted them to present the petition to the DCs office.

Part of their petition calls for government to provide them with enough working tools as one preventive measure to Covid-19 on top of asking it to provide them with risk allowances.

Speaking when he received the petition on behalf of the DC, Director of Public Works for Chikwawa District Council, Isaac Mdindo assured the petitioners that their concerns will be forwarded to relevant authorities.

