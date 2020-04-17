Minister Nankhumwa’s bodyguard buried in Nsanje, ‘beautiful flower leaves too soon’

Remains of late Elias Joseph Yalu, bodyguard to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, were laid to rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home village, Chibuli, in senior chief Ndamera’s area in Nsanje district.

He was buried with full police honours.

The funeral drew a sizeable number of police officers who took charge of the ceremony in demonstration of honour, unity and brotherhood, offering a final salute to a fellow officer.

Minister Nankhumwa, his wife and Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre Kabula, Gertrude, senior chiefs Ndamera and Malemia of Nsanje, and Chikumbu of Mulanje, Nsanje Police Officer-in-Charge, Senior Superintendent Seleman Mtambo, MP for Nsanje North, Lamuzani Mahomed, uniformed police officers from Nsanje and National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (VIP) Kaulenga, friends and relatives attended the funeral.

Police Officer No A/9833, Sub-Inspector Yalu was ‘VIP’ police officer was assigned to minister Nankhumwa as his official bodyguard a couple of years ago. He died in a fatal car accident in Lumbadzi, Lilongwe, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

According to Assistant Superintendent Winness Billy Chibwana who spoke at the funeral on behalf of the Inspector General Duncan Mwapasa, the late Yalu was driving a Toyota Alto registration number NE 9171 in the company of his wife, Innes Yalu. He attempted to overtake a Scania truck registration number MJ 6049, driven by Moses Gervazio Nkhoma, when he realized that there was another car coming from the opposite direction.

“When he attempted to return to his lane, he failed and instead he hit the Scania truck resulting in loss of control. The vehicle veered off the road, overturned, and Yalu was pronounced dead on arrival at Lumbadzi Health Centre,” said Chibwana, saying the wife and other two unidentified passengers survived with various injuries.

Chibwana informed mourners that Yalu was enlisted into the service on June 22, 2004 and did his initial training at Mtakataka Police Training School. He was promoted from the rank of constable to sergeant on July 6, 2012 and later to that of sub-inspector on December 13, 2014.

“He was a disciplined and dedicated police officer who served his country well. Yalu is gone but we shall never forget him, especially his friendliness; he was a simply good colleague,” he said, paying tribute to minister Nankhumwa for his personal contribution towards the funeral, “including the expensive casket that you see here”.

Nankhumwa could not speak at the funeral as he was overwhelmed by grief. His Mulanje Central DPP Governor, Smart Ngalande, presented a eulogy on the minister’s behalf, describing the late Yalu as a “beautiful flower that left us way too soon”.

“The minister has told me to inform the bereaved family that the death of Elias Yalu had left a deep hole in his heart. To him, Yalu was more than a security person; he was a brother,” said Ngalande.

Other speakers included chiefs Ndamera and Chikumbu, a representative of the bereaved family and MP Mahomed, among others. A Catholic mass service also formed part of the funeral ceremony.

Yalu was born on September 17, 1979. He is survived by wife and four children.

