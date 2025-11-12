Chikwawa Ward Councilors Vow to Control Public Resources

Ward councilors in Chikwawa were on Tuesday expressed strongly that they will be vigilant to ensure that public resources in the district are protected.

The call was made soon after the councilors took their oath of office and election of Chikwawa district council Chairperson and vice following the 16 September Tripartite Elections.

But speaking to Journalists, the newly elected Chairperson Councilor Alexander Watch Shawa said that Chikwawa communities must have confident in them in the implementation of the development projects.

He said that councilors will work hand in hand with the district council secretariat to ensure that all developments projects that have been left uncompleted in the just ended term by their fellow councilors in the district to be completed now.

The Chairperson further said that to ensure boosting local generated revenue collection in the district there should be new system of collection citing an example of E-ticket as one way to control market revenue collection abuse by the revenue collectors.

On her part, the Acting Chikwawa district council District Commissioner Dr. Grace Momba said that she expects good coordination between councillors and the secretariat after the 16 September elections.

She said that the secretariat alone cannot implement the district council’s developments as councilors have the big role to play in as far as good governance and transparency is concerned.

To this far, the Acting District Commissioner has then called on all stakeholders in the district to work together in the best interest of the Chikwawa communities.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :