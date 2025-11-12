Mtambo Breaks Silence: “I Serve AFORD, Not HRDC — Give DPP and AFORD Time to Fix Malawi”

In a fiery statement that’s rattling both critics and allies, former rights activist and now Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Vice President Timothy Mtambo has come out guns blazing — declaring loyalty to AFORD and the current Mutharika administration, while distancing himself from alleged plans for nationwide protests.

Mtambo, once the face of Malawi’s street activism through the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), said he is now fully committed to helping President Arthur Peter Mutharika and State Second Vice President Enock Kamzingeni Chihana “fix the economic mess” facing Malawians.

“I have no plans to organize or join any demonstrations,” Mtambo said. “Please remember that I serve as Vice President of AFORD, which is part of the current Mutharika administration. My duty now is to support our party president and the government in rebuilding the economy.”

Mtambo minced no words — saying that any failure of the Mutharika administration would also be a failure for AFORD.

“If the Mutharika administration fails, then AFORD fails too, and my party president fails as well,” he stressed. “Malawians have suffered enough. When DPP and AFORD succeed, Malawi will succeed.”

The outspoken politician urged Malawians to “give DPP and AFORD time and space” to deliver on their promises, arguing that the two parties have only just taken over government.

“Campaign and elections are over,” Mtambo said. “This is the time for development, not politics. Let’s stop the propaganda and unite to build the prosperous Malawi we all desire.”

“Leave Me Out of Your Propaganda”

Mtambo also lashed out at those spreading messages and social media posts linking him to anti-government protests, calling them “false and malicious attempts to drag me into battles I left behind.”

“It’s unfortunate that some people continue to use my name and image for propaganda or personal agendas,” he said. “If you want to build your social media following, please do it without abusing my identity.”

He reminded the public that he cut ties with HRDC more than five years ago, and has no interest in returning to activism.

“I left HRDC over five years ago. It has its own leadership and structures now. Please direct any HRDC matters to them, not to me,” he said.

Mtambo ended his statement with a stern warning to his detractors:

“To those creating falsehoods — stop it! Leave me out of your propaganda. And to those who think they can intimidate me or make me hated, know that I passed that level long ago.”

His remarks come amid mounting political tension and reports of planned demonstrations by some civil society elements. Mtambo’s strong defense of the DPP–AFORD partnership and his appeal for patience signal a clear shift — from the streets to the State, from confrontation to consolidation.

Whether Malawians will take his call for unity as genuine leadership or political self-preservation remains to be seen — but one thing is clear: Timothy Mtambo has drawn a firm line between his activist past and his political present.

