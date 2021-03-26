Child with albinism abducted in Chikwawa
A 20-month old baby with albinism has been abducted in Chikhwawa in the wee hours of today.
Police say in a statement they have launched an investigation into the matter.
A statement signed by national police spokesperson James Kadadzera states that a 20 -months-old child was allegedly abducted from her mother in the wee hours of today at Tulusida Village, T/A Ngabu, in the district while the two were sleeping in their room.
The police have since assured relatives and all Malawians that it is on the ground following all leads to find the abducted child.
“The MPS thus calls upon those who may have information on the missing child to come forward and inform the police.
“MPS is ever grateful to patriotic Malawians who always come forward with useful information leading to breakthroughs of serious crimes,” the statement reads in part.
Association of Persons with Albinism president, Ian Simbota, says the association is helping the police to look for the abducted child.
Jesus! These things are still happening? What is wrong with Malawians? Ndiye akagwidwa nkupita nawo ku khothi azikadandaula kuti akhululukidwe? Nkumawamvera? Anthu oterewa akufunika castration first, chilango china chidzibwera pambuyo.
You are cheating!This government is full of okhoza odziwa ncthito yawo, this cannot hapen we were told to believe.Ndipo amanyoza nzao anthu awa,
MCP!!!!
Mayi wake akalowe how can she leave a 20 months child alone….akuziwapo kanthu ameneyo
Oooh nooo. Lord have mercy. This is heart breaking. When will this evil practice end in my mother Malawi 🇲🇼 land?? Am mad… really mad about this development.
very heartbreaking please catch the animals