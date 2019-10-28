Children drowning in Shire river causes power cuts -Egenco

October 28, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Energy Generation Company (Egenco), the company established to generate power,  says there had been massive power cuts across the country because water levels at Tedzani were lowered to help recover bodies of four children who had drowned in Shire river.

Kids drowned in Shire River

In a statement, Egenco says this means the company remained with only one machine on load at Tedzani 111 while all machines were at standstill at Tedzani 1 and 11.

“All four bodies have since been recovered and we are now building the pond to resume running of the machines that are at standstill,” says Egenco.

Six children went playing in Shire river at the upstream side of Tedzani power station pond early Sunday afternoon when four of the children, aged between two to four drowned.

Whiteboard Marker
Guest
Whiteboard Marker

Get the parents. Inside.

2 hours ago