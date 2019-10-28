Malawi should brace for  record-breaking heatwave -MET

October 28, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Weather experts say the country will continue experiencing the  record-breaking heat wave conditions  with high temperatures running up to 39C due to what they say warm and dry north easterly air flow into the country.

Malawians facing scorching conditions

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services say the humid conditions started on Sunday and will run up to  Wednesday.

“As from Wednesday, 30th October to Sunday, 3rd November, 2019, most areas in the south, centre and northern areas are expected to experience a build-up of clouds with high chance of thundery showers to be accompanied by strong winds starting from the south progressing into central and northern areas due to converging of cool and moist south easterly airflow with warm and north easterly airflow,” says the Met director Jolam Nkhokwe.

The department says the occurrence of thunderstorms will usually be associated with strong winds; thunder and lightning by protracted heating of the atmosphere and can cause damaged to property and life.

“The general public is therefore advised to take precautionary measures such as being in doors, avoid playing on an open ground, avoid seeking shelters under trees to avoid being struck by lightning, avoid moving in rains and avoid physical interaction with electoral appliances whenever thunderstorms occur within vicinity,” says Nkhokwe.

The department says due to the hot weather conditions, people are advised to drink plenty of fluids such as water, lower-fat milks and tea and coffee and avoid excess alcohol to stay well hydrated.

Whiteboard Marker
Guest
Whiteboard Marker

Its cold out there.

4 hours ago