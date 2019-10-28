Anglican bishop tells Mutharika, Chakwera, Chilima to hold dialogue

An Anglican bishop has told the three powerful politicians to bury the hatchets and meet for dialogue to stop the country from sliding into a civil war.

Bishop Alinafe Kalemba says the spate of violence and protests is worrisome, saying if unchecked, the political impasse could lead into a civil war.

He therefore urged president Peter Mutharika, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima to put Malawi first by holding one on one dialogue to end the political impasse.

“These leaders should swallow their pride and come together in search of peace. They should hold dialogue for the sake of ordinary Malawians,” he said.

He said political leaders should not sow seeds of divisions and enmity among Malawians, saying such tactic of divide and rule is what is breaking Malawi now, sliding it into a country of anarchy and lawlessness.

Kalemba was speaking in Mulanje during the confirmation of 49 Christians into the Anglican church.

He asked people to pray for the country’s peace and stability.

