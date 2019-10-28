Malawi Police impound mineral packed vehicle from Chinese firm

October 28, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Malawi Police in Chitipa have impounded a vehicle full of gemstones minerals from a Chinese firm which is mining at Mbilima village in chief Mwaulambya’s area.

Malawi’s stolen minerals

Police officer-in-charge Aubrey Kawale said o the vehicle had been detained for what he called security reasons following disagreements between the firm and the community.

The police confiscated the vehicle keys and the licence of the driver.

Kawale said the vehicle would be released after talks on Monday between the community and the Chinese mining firm which is to be brokered by government officials.

Earlier, the communities blocked the road to the mine with big stones and branches of trees so that no vehicle should leave the mine with the minerals.

However, at night, mine workers removed the barriers and let the vehicle full of the minerals out.

The community wants the company to commit itself in corporate social responsibility which include construction of roads, school blocks, clinics, among others.

They accuse the company of exporting the minerals to China on the pretext of testing.

Joni
Guest
Joni

TSONO, CHENJERANI NDI A POLISI WOMWEWO………You will see, they will release it at night after atabapo and with instructions from above………dziko liri pa moto ili akulibera ndi anthu ake amene ndiye aliteteze ndi yani kodi…….

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Joni
Guest
Joni

Samples………full truck like that??? Malawi is a laughing stock….amene munaphunzira geology or mineralogy muli phwiii, ndwiiii dziko likuluza……..changamukani, tenganipo mbali…form a private firm to assess such nonsenses….Lectureres at Chanco, Poly and MUST dzukani and mobilize your students and fight for your country…akutibera anthuwa…..mpaka anthu adziko lanu kumudzi kuchita kuyimitsa ma truck……….you are a shame…..mukumangobwera mumakalasi tukumu tukumu as lecturers….you are a disappointment!

MWAMVABE! MWAPULIKA…..vindere vyakufikapo!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
joseph
Guest
joseph

Malawians have problems because we think of today not tommorow if you are given money for yourself and children you say all is done.But what you forget is that the purge will affect your vidzukulu tuvi in future when you will be lying in state in the grave.What is the problem that government is not sorting out the mining issues in the country,some may be benefiting at the expense of the nation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Justice Usiwa
Guest
Justice Usiwa

All Chinese are thieves. Natives are losing in all complaints,with any case size.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

If we dont mine these mineral for uur country benefit, we give room to Chinese thieves

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
APOSTLE PAUL
Guest
APOSTLE PAUL

Malawians, we have reached at a place where we need to safeguard our economic resources. Dubai is the most powerful city today because of minerals eg gold, diamonds, emeralds etc. Mining activities between government and mining firms require a (BROKER or MANDATE). The Broker ensures that the Mining Firm adheres to the contents of the CONTRACT which they signed for. It also allows the Broker as an Independent person to act between the 2 parties involved, in Malawi case that’s the community and the Mining Company. In Dubai, there is no Seller of gold or Diamonds who can go to… Read more »

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
dalo
Guest
dalo

USILU NDIYE UMENEWO……ZOONA BOMA BASI KUNGOONA IZI ZIKUCHITIKA? IS IT NOT MILLIONS OR BILLIONS OF DOLLARS? CHONCHI KUMADANDAULA KUTI DZIKO LOSAUKA

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Girl lady
Guest
Girl lady

kkkkk Testing yodzadza truck hahahaha Malawi!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Xavier
Guest
Xavier

Aboma akudziwapo kanthu anthu akuda alibe sure

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Whiteboard Marker
Guest
Whiteboard Marker

I already got my bribe.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago