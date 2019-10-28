Violence as Mzuzu University students clash with police

Mzuzu University students are violently clashing with police who had gone to M1 road to clear the road which the students had blocked.

The students burned tyres and demanded money from motorists in what they said was a demonstration against university management who had introduced a new system which demands full payment of school fees to access results and half payment to register for new semester.

The day started with a strike by staff who are demanding an increment in their salaries and other benefits.

University officials could not be reached for comment.

In Zomba, staff at the city council have closed offices as they are demanding a 15 per cent salary increase.

Operations of the council have been paralysed and the council is losing money in revenue as even revenue collectors have joined the strike.

Council spokesperson Mercy Chaluma has refused to comment on the strike.