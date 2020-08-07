Chilima advises Escom to stop buying fuel for Aggreko

Vice president Saulos Chilima has given Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) 30 days to stop buying fuel (diesel) for Aggreko to generate power using generators.

Speaking during a reforms meeting he had on Friday with ESCOM, Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO), Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) and the Ministry of Energy, Chilima said underlined that it does not make economic sense for ESCOM to be buying fuel to supply to Aggreko and then the same Aggreko sells power to ESCOM using the same fuel that ESCOM provided.

“We have advised ESCOM to avoid signing agreements that do not make financial sense,” he said.

Chilima said after resolving all the outstanding issues, what remains now is to put down a two year joint roadmap between Escom and Egenco that will ensure that the current stable power supply is maintained or improved with surplus within the stipulated two-year timeframe.

