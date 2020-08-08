Referees suggest coaches’ symposium on amendments

Football referees feel the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) should hold a symposium in which coaches from all the sixteen super league clubs can be updated on the new amendments made to football laws by IFAB.

One referee’s instructor, MoffatChampiti, has said it is important for coaches to understand the new amendments together with all their players. He therefore suggested a seminar for all coaches with at least one player, preferably the captain, from each club.

Referees in Malawi were recently trained on the new rules online and say they are ready to effect the changes should football return in Malawi.

“Normally, copies on the changes are circulated to all stakeholders but it would be ideal for a seminar to be held for the coaches. There are good instructors here in Malawi who can help to drill the coaches.

“When coaches understand the amendments, they can easily impart the same to their players and this could curb misunderstandings during matches,” explained Champiti.

