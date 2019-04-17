Chilima bails out flood victims in Nsanje: Malawi VP urges people to move to upland

Vice-President and UTM Party presidential candidate Dr Saulos Chilima on Tuesday brought smiles to people at Gamake camp in Nsanje after donating assorted items including water buckets, brackets and plates among others.

He presented this on Tuesday at Chikuse and Mpomba camps housing flood victims in the district.

Chilima also urged people to accept calls to move to upland as a permanent solution to the flooding problem.

“We have all been negatively affected by floods over the years, we should consider moving to upland as advised by experts to avoid more loses in future,” said Chilima.

He urged chiefs in the area to assist in implementing the movement to upland as this will permanently prevent loses from floods in the area.

“I would like to ask the chiefs present here and others who didn’t manage to come, to take a leading role in guiding people to move to upland once the water subsidies,” said the Vice President.

Malawi was affected by floods from cyclone Idai, especially in the southern districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu and Phalombe among others, killing 60 and displacing thousands who have been forced to stay in emergency camps.

