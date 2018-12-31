Chilima bids farewell to Kauma ‘neighbours’: ‘I am moving to Kamuzu Palace in May as Malawi 6th President’

Malawi Vice-President Saulos Chilima on New Year’s Eve bade farewell to his ‘neighbours’ at Kauma Township which borders his Area 12 State residence in the capital Lilongwe, saying he will be occupying Plot Number 1 at Kamuzu Palace soon after the May 21 2019 Tripartite elections.

Addressing a rally at Kauma, Chilima said 2019 will see an increase of former presidents of the country as he will be voted as the sixth president of the country.

“Today is the last day of the year and I have come to bid farewell to you my neighbours, we have stayed well together and you have been good neighbours but come May 2019 I will be moving to that big house over there,” said Chilima pointing at a visible Kamuzu Palace from the venue of the rally.

“You also need to know that starting tomorrow [Jnauary 1 2019], this country will have another former president, we have had four and we will have a fifth one in 2019 and the sixth president of the country is the one talking to you now,” said Chilima amid cheers from the huge crowd that attended the rally.

Chilima drew applause as he kept mentioning names of his ‘neighbours’ at Kauma who are doing various businesses around the township.

Turning to serious issues that his government will address, Chilima said it is a mockery that hard working people of Kauma and other Malawians should have no electricity.

“We will bring meaningful development here including reliable and dependable electricity supply, safe water and working health facilities,” said Chilima.

He said it was sad that the Nyasaland Development Plan published in 1965 has the same issues that are published in the Malawi Growth Strategy and Development plan meaning that there is no visible development that has taken place since 1965.

Chilima said it is laughable that Zambia, which got independence later than Malawi in October 1964, is producing more electricity than Malawi which is buying from the country.

“UTM will bring transformational leadership so that we give our people a better Malawi by providing them with jobs, decent housing, quality health care, portable water and others. Our problems are not natural made, they are man made by selfish and corrupt leaders and we are getting them out in May next year,” said Chilima.

He said it is sad that in 2015, a foreign company wanted to establish a plant in Lilongwe to be making electricity out of refuse and rubbish but was frustrated by corrupt individuals.

“UTM government will close all the loopholes where state funds are stolen so that we have enough money of developing this country. All corrupt leaders have five months before we lock them up,” said a visibly serious Chilima.

He also retaliated his promise of providing 1 million jobs within the first year of his presidency saying it is possible.

“Let those who are doubting, doubt, but us in UTM say this is very possible and we will do it,” said Chilima.

Earlier before the rally, Chilima, his wife Mary and other top UTM gurus planted more than 200 trees at Kauma.

The Vice President did not use any gloves and planted the trees with bare hands without any red carpet around.

