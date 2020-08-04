Chilima calls for action on youth employment crisis in Malawi

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has asked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to immediately move into action to tackle the youth employment crisis with specific youth empowerment interventions.

In his briefing after meeting Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama and officials from his ministry as part of updates on Public Sector Reforms he heads, the Vice-President said he noted that on the six reform areas that the ministry is undertaking, the Youth Department did not have any reform areas when the youth constitute over 70 percent of the country’s population

Chilima, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, suggested that a ministry that focuses on the youth should not lack funding because that is tantamount to ignoring 70 percent of the population.

“Going forward, the ministry would like to introduce a flagship youth programme to holistically address youth empowerment and construct infrastructure across the country for recreation purposes for the youth,” said Chilima.

But the Vice-President, who also championed the reforms from 2014 before he was stripped of the functions after falling out with then president Peter Mutharika and Democratic Progressive Party, also challenged the ministry to take advantage of the K75 billion loan that the administration of President Lazarus Chakwera will be implementing so that the youth must benefit.

“The ministry should stand out as representatives of the biggest demographic group in the country,” said Chilima.

He continued: “As a way forward, I have advised the ministry to categorise the six areas of reform that the ministry presented into administrative, legislative and functional and then resubmit for further review.”

Meanwhile, Msungama said the reform areas the ministry is undertaking include the establishment of a sports marketing department, revision of management structure for sports, establishment of a National Sports Development Fund and development of standard guidelines for sports infrastructure.

