Chilima calls on churches to be financially independent

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima has called on churches to devise ways of making themselves financially independent.

Chilima said this on Saturday at Maula Cathedral in Lilongwe where he attended the launch the Centenary Bank of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lilongwe.

He said for the church to be successful, it is important for it to be financially independent.

Chilima applauded the Lilongwe Archdiocese for establishing Centenary Bank in Malawi which will make the church financially independent.

“Today we are celebrating that the vision of the Archbishop George Desmond Tambala and all catholic members of the Lilongwe Archdiocese has come true.

“We have been dreaming to have the bank and here is the Centenary Bank therefore it is very important to support the bank by opening bank accounts at the Centenary Bank,” Chilima added.

Chilima therefore urged the board and management of the bank to motivate its employees so that the existing customers and those that will come in as additional customers help the bank to make more profits.

Speaking earlier, Archbishop George Desmond Tambala urged people to support the bank by opening bank accounts at the bank and encouraged parishes to utilise the bank by depositing church offerings.

He encouraged Christians to have a saving culture for them to be economically empowered.

Currently, the bank has 14 branches and three microfinance outlets and is planning to open more in the future.

