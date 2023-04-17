ACB nets Immigration officer over theft charges

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an Immigration officer in Mzuzu for fleecing passport seekers of their money.

He is expected to appear in court soon to answer charges of theft and other related charges.

In a statement, ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala says the graft busting body has arrested Rodwell Mwenewanda.

Ndala says Mwenewanda allegedly charged two passport applicants K140,000 each instead of the government set fees of K90,000 for a 36 page normal passport.

But according to Ndala, the immigration officer issued receipts for 90.000 kwacha.

The suspect reportedly received K100,000 from the applicants, K50,000 each for which no receipts were issued.

He is expected to be charged with misuse of office, theft and obtaining by false pretence.

