Chilima, Chakwera failed to prove rigging: MEC submissions in Malawi poll case
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has given its defence submissions in the historic presidential elections petition case with Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale stating that there was no skulduggery or unscrupulous conduct by the electoral body to subvert the will of the people in the May 21 polls.
Kaphale, who is representing MEC as Chief Legal Adviser for government, submits that the electoral body did not compromise any of the candidates’ right to be elected and that the polls not marred by serious irregularities or rigged in favour of President Peter Mutharika – the first respondent.
MEC is the second respondent in the case while UTM Party president Saulos Chilima is the first petitioner and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera is the second petitioner.
Chilima and Chakwera are seeking nullification of the elections on the basis of irregularities in the results management system.
But in their submissions, MEC lawyers who include Tamando Chokhotho argue that Chilima and Chakwera failed to substantiate the claims outlines in their petitions.
MEC argues that the evidence tendered by Chilima and Chakwera and not objective to prove rigging.
“Our position and our submission is that there must be presented before the court, evidence pointing towards the existence of a sham election which is a substantial departure from the law on how an election must be conducted, only then should an election result be nullified.
“That is how sanctified the vote or election result is when conducted in a manner that does not resemble a departure from constitutional or statutory mandate. Our further submission is that there is no such evidence,” reads the submission by Attorney General split into two, one with 174 pages and another with 18 pages.
Kaphale insist in the submissions that MEC never played around with any candidate valid votes, stating if this had happened, evidence would have been presented to party monitors and they would have brought it to court.
MEC submits that the petitioners have not reached the threshold of proof of balance of probabilities to prove their case.
Kaphale prayed that the court should dismiss the petition for rerun for lacking merit, stressing it is an attempt to undermine the will of the people.
The five-judge panel comprising Ivy Kamanga, Healey Potani, Redson Kapindu, Mike Tembo and Dingiswayo Madise are expected to hear the oral submissions this week and thereafter have about 45 days to deliver its verdict.
After court determination, and if it goes in favour of MCP and UTM the honourable thing for Kaphale to do is to resign. I see no reason why he should continue to be AG with his poor judgement of understanding the case at hand. He should not have been a lead lawyer for MEC considering his position. He is now compromised. Isn’t this the same Kaphale who did not want this case to be heard? Did he not even appeal to the supreme court? Isn’t this the same Kaphale who was obstructing petitioners from bringing evidence. He almost blocked Jane… Read more »
kaphale wanyere ndikusetera lezara lakucheka kobibila basi usova
I think the DPP’s lawyer are fighting a losing battle. It must also be known to the constitutional judges that the public are also the jury in this case and their judgement shouldn’t be taken lightly. What I liked with the UTM and MCP is that they were able to prove their case that the elections were rigged where it affected more than 1 million votes. They took us on a journey how those figures were calculated. For example; altering figures with Tippex which is a violation of the election rules, unsigned polling results by other political parties monitors to… Read more »
Kaphale’s argument about evidence from monitors is very stupid, silly and brainless. It’s as silly as saying just because the guard did not see a thief enter the house, there is no theft! My foot!! Who said irregularities can only be proved by monitors. Mediocre thinking!!!!
kkkkkk there is no percentage of irregularities in the laws governing elections and surely AG is putting his job at risk because you can lie before the court of law look Makwete how he lied and now he is answering charges of perjury sad dpp utambwali siwabwino la 40 limakwana ndiye lakwana moyipatu.
Petition based on suspicion and greed should be thrown out with k240m costs that’s k120m per petitioner. These elections were credible, free and fair and mec should be commended. Za rerun pano ayi
Chatheka ichi palibe chake posachedwapa chituwa.
It’s normal; each camp would do anything to outsmart the other. Rarely do you find one side easily accepting wrongdoing until an arbitrator rules.
Let’s wait and see.
Well well mr AG I have some respect for you boss, but I think its high time you know that you are not a judge in this case, if MCP and UTM failed to prove the case that is for the judges to say. These two guys are saying elections were marred with irregularities not being rigged any problems with that? THe question is were the elections done without irregularities? The ans is yes there were plenty of them tipex, duplicates, non signing results sheet, fake log books etc, do these point to rigging 100%. Mr Kaphale give it up… Read more »
But are there Elections done without irregularities?
Why are you smiling?