Pastor Esau Banda urges ‘quality and tantalising sex’ for better marriages

Lilongwe-based Pastor Esau Banda handed out sex tips to married couples, saying sex should be “tantalising” and of good quality to keep marriages happy.

The Senior Pastor for Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC) said in his sermon monitored on Times Radio that married men should be taking care of their wives sexually and not think of other women out there, saying wives should also give it all.

“Give each other quality and tantalising sex,” he said with his characteristic mix of humour and Scripture.

He said God created sex to be a bond between a husband and wife that strengthens over time.

The charismatic preacher urged couples to strengthen their unions through good sex and double up the amount of intimacy they have in marriage.

He said the sex-starved marriage is a root cause for problems.

In the Holy Bible, 1 Corinthian 7: 5 says: “do not deprive each other sexually –except when you agree for a time, to devote yourselves to prayer.”

Pastor Banda said couples can get some of the books he has written which talk about marriages. He has written 35 books which are cross-cutting ranging from marriage, academic excellence, success, hope, breakthroughs, the Holy Spirit and leadership among others.

But Senior Pastor Banda said books that talk about good marriage are titled; Straight talk on marriage, Forgotten practises in Marriage, Building an excellent marriage and Safeguarding your marriage.

“In these books you will find sections where we have talked about how marriage couples can achieve sexual satisfaction,” he said.

One worshipper told Nyasa Times that it’s a good avenue to educate some married couples “because some holier than thou men and women who view sex as dirty or sinful might change after hearing it from a pastor.”

