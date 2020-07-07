Chilima challenges parastatals to adopt reforms to spur  Malawi economic growth

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has challenged parastatals to adopt the public sector reforms to spur national economic growth.

Speaking after meeting parastatal heads in Lilongwe, Chilima said the parastatals’ performance has been a “mixed bag”; hence, the Tonse Alliance-led administration expects them to improve going forward.

Chilima, who is also Minister for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, said its time for parastatal heads to start showing results or leave the stage for those who can perform.

He said the new administration will not introduce new reforms, but will continue with what is being implemented currently with modifications where necessary.

The meeting was held in camera and attracted hundreds of parastatal heads based in the central region.

In comments reported by the press, governance expert Augustine Magolowondo said public sector reforms are the most crucial reforms to be undertaken if socioeconomic and political transformation is to be achieved in the country.

Magolowondo said the initiative that the Vice-President is embarking on is crucial a dna dvised that Chilima should work on “changing and revolutionalising the people because it’s not just about the policies and legal frameworks in place but the people who are in place matter in terms of their attitude, mindset and their capacities”.

Chilima is serving a second term as Vice-President, having been in the same position under the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party leader Peter Mutharika. Before falling out with Mutharika, the Vice-President was also in charge of the Public Sector Reforms Programme during which he introduced reforms that were lauded by critics for being effective.

Later, Mutharika directed that the reforms be handled by Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) which stalled under the watch of garrulous Seodi White.

