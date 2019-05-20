Chilima chartered plane remains detained at KIA due to ‘suspicious activities’ of crew – Police

May 20, 2019 16 Comments

An 8-seater plane that state vice president and UTM party presidential hopeful in Tuesday’s tripartite elections, Saulos Chilima, used to fly to the island district of Likoma on Friday remains detained at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) with authorities citing “suspicious activities” of its crew members and passengers.

Malawi police detain ‘suspicious’ jet

Malawi Police Service (MPS) spokesperson James Kadadzera suggested the detention was in the interest of national good.

“The plane  number  ZS-SDS  owned  by  Fair Aviation has been detained  due  to  suspicious  activities   of  its crew members  and passengers which the  Malawi  Police  Service  and  other   security  arms  are  currently  investigating in the interest of  national security,” reads the statement in part.

The plane, according to police , landed at KIA on 17 May, 2019 and flew to Mzuzu and then Likoma Island. The plane flew back from Likoma to Mzuzu on the same day and proceeded to Lilongwe.

The statement adds that “government has booked two pilots of the ‘suspicious’ plane at a local hotel  as they wait for the Malawi Police Service and Civil aviation  authorities to complete investigations.”

President Peter Mutharika, during his last political rally at Njamba Park in Blantyre, said he “knew everything about the plane, who was in the plane and what the plane was doing in the country.” 

Nyasa Times’ sources say, among other, chartered plane’s crew used a false application to enter Malawi.

Pictures of the aircraft have been circulating on social media showing members of Saulos Chilima’s UTM party hanging by.

“Contrary to their application, the crew flew the plane to Mzuzu where they carried Saulos Chilima to Likoma and back to Mzuzu. The plane later flew back to Lilongwe where authorities grounded it.

“Airport security sources at Likoma International Airport have disclosed that Chilima had a secret meeting with the crew who are known to have a military background,” a source said.

On Saturday afternoon, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the police searched the plane in the company of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and lawyer Chikosa Silungwe.

“Some security officers who went on the search have leaked information that the search found a very suspicious communication machine which is still being kept as a state secret.

“MDF and Police are said to have called in Chinese experts to assist with a forensic analysis of the suspicious device,” said the source.

Nyasa Times has learnt that police is also investigating the South African crew that was on board.

Leave a Reply

Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

Paja tinkaphuzila za ilala pano zose zinakocezedwa. Nde mmati adhampile popita ku likomako????
Dpp bwa osakafikako? You sidelined them as if they aint mwians yet you want them vote for you. They got yhe right to know and see wats happening in their country.
Crappy idiots. U can detain the plane but know that you are walking around ndi citosi cokakamila pa thako ndi albino killings, buleya torture and killing, njaunju, chasowa plus stupid commisions with no result.
Idiots snorting cows

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

Only stupid gullible would believe its secret! How can it be secret when they all wearing visible UTM gear lol some of the people here are so stupid and I would how do they even have access to internet with the level of stupidity!

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Chilungamo
Guest
Chilungamo

The problem of employing dull and incapable people in state institutions.
Kenako Boma la Malawi lidzangolipirapo zi ndalama thooo! Poor decision making, Buleya’s wife is already suing the government for the suspicious death of her husband, the Malawi police is at

3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Necessary Noiz
Guest
Necessary Noiz

The dying horse kicking KKKKK mukamalimbananae Chilima e mumunwa kuwawa eeee

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mashalubu
Guest
Mashalubu

Malawi, so pathetic and petty! A plane requests to land at the country’s main airport with no declared purpose and the Department of Civil Aviation gives it clearance. The plane is then cleared to depart for Mzuzu and again from there for Likoma. It now becomes a problem when Saulos Chilima is among the passengers it picks in Mzuzu. Simple logic, with no reliable transport between mainland and Likoma, how was Chilima supposed to address a rally there with the hectic schedulle he had? Is it because Agogo sanapiteko and zawawa kwambiri? It is very well know that many pilots… Read more »

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ankhwinda
Guest
Ankhwinda

Ibwelera kwawo Thursday pomulumbikisa SKC

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nsanje lalanje
Guest
Nsanje lalanje

The pilot wireless radio.za ziii.Yanu air ambulance bwa?Mulipila za zii ndalama za

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
BANDABANDA
Guest
BANDABANDA

Pumbwa Chilima watutumuka.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nyambwali nyambwali
Guest
Nyambwali nyambwali

boma lalowa zibwana ili true anthu anapha Buleya aja akuyenda monyang’wa kunjaku osawafufuza bwanji kkkk

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Truth Pains
Guest
Truth Pains

Hahah achepa Adad ndi ma Cadet awo omwe, why being reactive instead of being proactive??

Zinthu zatheka kale ndipamene inu mkusambika mumaso kugwira Ndenge yoti ikubwerela kwawo. Ntchito yomwe inabwerela yagwira kale , Chilima waku Sanjika basi.

Mulira nayo Nyamatayu, ife timakuwuzani ntengeni bwino mfanayu basi inu kukavera Dausi crook wachikalekale yotsazindikila zamakono pomwe anthu akubela.

You just missed your opportunity Mr president

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago