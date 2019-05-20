Wanderers amass 4 points in Karonga

After collecting maximum 3 points against Karonga United on Saturday at Karonga Stadium inthe TNM Super League, Be Forward Wanderers return to the Lali Lubani road in Blantyre with 4 points after being held to a goalless draw by Savenda Chitipa United at the same venue on Sunday.

The Nomads managed a narrow one-nil win against Karonga United on Saturday through a Babatunde Adepoju goal that came in the 31st minute of the first half.

Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira on Saturday said he was optimistic of bagging another 3 points against Savenda Chitipa United but it was not to be.

Savenda Chitipa United were solid both in mid field and defence and the nomads despite making changes to their starting line up in the second half had serious problems to get even a single goal. Goalless it ended after 90 minutes.

Speaking to reportrrd after the match, Team Manager for the Nomads, Steve Madeira, said as a club they wanted to bag six points in Karonga but it was unfortunate to return home with four points.

“We have collected a point today and we are returning with four points. We would love to collect maximum six points here but when we return we will quickly start preparing and strategising for next weekend games. Supporters should learn to accept that a team does not always win. We know the losses we have encountered have been painful but we hope to start performing better again,” said Madeira.

Savenda Chitipa United coach, Alex Ngwira, said his youthful squad played well and followed most of the instructions from the technical panel but only lacked the killer punch.

“My boys worked hard. They played the ball on the floor but we had problems in hitting the final ball into the net,” remarked Ngwira.

Wanderers have now moved up to position 8 with 7 points from 4 games while Savenda ChitipaUnited is on position 12 with 6 points from 6 games.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :